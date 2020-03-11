Shibu Soren files nomination for Rajya Sabha polls

JMM president Shibu Soren on Wednesday filed the nomination papers for the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections in Jharkhand. The 73-year-old leader reached the secretariat to submit the nomination papers along with his son and Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren.

Several ministers, including Rameshwar Oraon and Alamgir Alam, and MLAs from both the Congress and JMM were also present at the secretariat. Polling for two of the total six Rajya Sabha seats from Jharkhand will be held on March 26 as the tenure of Independent member Parimal Nathwani and RJD's Prem Chand Gupta ends on April 9.

This will be Shibu Soren's first term in the Rajya Sabha if elected. The former Union coal minister, popularly known as 'Guruji', has served as chief minister thrice, besides eight terms as the Lok Sabha member from Dumka. The ruling JMM-Congress-RJD alliance last week said talks were on to finalise candidate for the another seat.

The BJP has not yet announced its candidate for the Rajya Sabha polls..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.