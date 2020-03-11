Rupani should worry about his chair and Gujarat: Congress leader Amit Chavda

Rejecting the claims of a rift in Gujarat Congress, state party chief Amit Chavda on Wednesday said Chief Minister Vijay Rupani should worry about his chair and the state instead of worrying about Congress. "Neither their lawmakers nor the people in Gujarat trust the BJP or its government in the state. Instead of worrying about Congress, Rupani ji should actually worry about his chair. He should worry about the farmers and common people in Gujarat," Chavda told ANI.

He added, "The law and order condition in the state is in the worst condition. The government should focus on fulfilling its responsibilities considering the mandate the people gave given." Rejecting the reports claiming rift in Congress, Chavda said that the BJP should focus on their party rather than propagating false accusations.

He further alleged that a conspiracy is being hatched out to remove Rupani from his post. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

