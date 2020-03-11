Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sixteen more years? Russian parliament backs move to keep Putin in power

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Moscow
  • |
  • Updated: 11-03-2020 20:08 IST
  • |
  • Created: 11-03-2020 19:51 IST
Sixteen more years? Russian parliament backs move to keep Putin in power
Russian President Vladimir Putin (File photo) Image Credit: ANI

Constitutional changes allowing Vladimir Putin to run for president again in 2024 sailed through both houses of Russia's parliament on Wednesday, raising the prospect he could clock up over three decades in the Kremlin.

Putin, 67, who has dominated Russia's political landscape for two decades as either president or prime minister, made a dramatic appearance in the lower chamber a day earlier to argue that term limits were less important in times of crisis. A former KGB officer, Putin is currently required by the constitution to step down in 2024 when his second sequential and fourth presidential term ends. But the amendment which he backed would formally reset his own presidential term tally to zero. Successors would face a two-term limit, however.

The 450-seat State Duma, the lower house of parliament, on Wednesday backed the term reset for Putin, along with other amendments to the constitution, by 383 votes, in third and final reading. Nobody voted against; 43 lawmakers abstained. Hours later, the 170-seat Federation Council, the upper house of parliament, gave its approval by 160 votes to one with just three abstentions.

If, as Putin critics expect, regional parliaments and the constitutional court now give their blessing and the overall changes are backed in a nationwide vote in April, Putin would have the option to run again for president in 2024. Were he to do that, and his health and electoral fortunes allowed, he could potentially stay in office for another two back-to-back six-year terms until 2036 at which point he would be 83 and have spent 36 years at the top of Russian politics.

Such a scenario would see him wield power longer than Soviet leader Josef Stalin, but still leave him well short of Tsar Peter the Great, who reigned for 43 years. PRESIDENT FOR LIFE?

Kremlin critic and opposition politician Alexei Navalny has said he believed Putin was trying to become president for life. Putin has not spelled out his plans after 2024 but has said he does not favor the Soviet-era practice of leaders remaining in place until they die.

Opposition politician and former lawmaker Dmitry Gudkov said on Wednesday he thought the changes had dealt a mortal blow to the country's constitution. "Russia has lost its constitution, which didn't work anyway," Gudkov wrote on social media. "The fig leaf has fallen off the regime and we can see who turned out to be beneath it."

Putin in January unveiled a major shake-up of Russian politics and a constitutional overhaul, which the Kremlin billed as a redistribution of power from the presidency to parliament. But Putin's critics say the reform was merely a smokescreen to give the country's ruling elite a way to keep Putin in power after 2024.

Opposition activists have said they plan to organize protests as early as Friday. Their plans are complicated however by an order from Moscow's government which has banned public gatherings of more than 5,000 people until April 10 due to coronavirus-related risks. Putin remains popular with many Russians, who see him as a welcome source of stability, even as others complain that he has been in power for too long.

Two people staged lone pickets outside the State Duma on Wednesday. One of them Gleb Tumanov, 31, said he was a member of the Yabloko party, and held a banner calling the move "usurpation of power." "I'm here because of Vladimir Putin's desire to stay for a fifth term or even maybe a sixth," said Tumanov.

"It just feels sad. And reminiscent of the Soviet Union. I didn't spend very much time living in the Soviet Union obviously but neither do I have any desire to do so."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Big companies have defaulted on Rs 60,000 crore in Yes Bank scam: Kirit Somaiya

Amsterdam won't be the same and it's a good thing

Infosys collaborates with Qualcomm to offer leading solutions in Smart Spaces

Barclays reports confirmed case of coronavirus on New York trading floor

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Africans peeling their donkeys’ skins for healing wrinkles in Chinese' skins

Donkeys play a crucial role in the economy as well as the daily life of several African countries. However, the increasing market for Chinese anti-aging and fertility medicine Ejiao, which is made from donkeys hides, is causing illegal slau...

Waste Management: Lucrative business ideas that also ensure a more sustainable world

The waste management industry is projected to reach USD 530 billion by 2050 and is coming out with innovative ways to productively utilize the waste while also creating jobs....

Tech holds great potential for sustainable urbanization

Technology should focus more on inclusiveness and sustainability to ensure that no population, whether rich or poor, is excluded from&#160;enjoying the benefits of development....

Cost of migration: Do immigrants really hurt host countries?

Migration can actually make a country richer but an unregulated inflow of migrants in developed countries could undermine institutions that make a country developed in the first place....

Videos

Latest News

At least one dead, dozens injured in Mexico City metro crash

At least one person was killed and 41 injured when two trains collided on Mexico Citys underground metro network late on Tuesday, local authorities said.The force of the crash, which took place shortly before midnight on Tuesday, left one o...

SBI cuts interest rate on savings accounts to 3 pc; no minimum balance required now

SBI on Wednesday cut interest on savings bank accounts to 3 percent and also waived minimum balance requirement, as it set the trend of lowering interest rates in the banking sector. The countrys largest lender has 44.51 crore savings bank ...

Kuwait to halt commercial passenger flights, declare public holiday

Kuwait will halt all commercial flights to and from the Gulf Arab state starting Friday and until further notice, with the exception of cargo flights, state news agency KUNA said on Wednesday. Authorities also announced a public holiday in ...

Australia women's footballers qualify for Tokyo 2020

Australia womens football team qualified for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics with a 2-1 win in Vietnam Wednesday, in a second leg playoff held behind closed doors because of coronavirus concerns. The Matildas thrashed Vietnam 5-0 in the first leg l...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020