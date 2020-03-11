Canada announces 1 billion dollar to counter virus impact

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Wednesday announced the creation of a Canadian dollar 1 billion fund to deal with the impact of the new coronavirus epidemic. "It will provide funding to provinces and territories to help them prepare for any possibility and to mitigate risks to Canadians," Trudeau said at a news conference.

Canada has had one death so far from 2019 coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and has nearly 100 confirmed cases. The fund will be used to reinforce Canada's provincial health systems, and provide financial aid to Canadians forced to undergo isolation because of the epidemic.

"No one should have to worry about their job if they have to be quarantined. No employer should feel like they have to lay off a worker because of the virus. We can support you. And we will," Trudeau said. "Today's announcement is significant, but we are already preparing to do more, if need be," he said.

He said easy access to credit would be made available to businesses facing a short-term cash crunch, and the government would work "to protect jobs and to be there for businesses.".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.