CM Uddhav Thackeray pays tribute to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in Mumbai
Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray and his son Aaditya Thackeray on Thursday paid floral tribute to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj here on the occasion of Shivaji Jayanti today.
They offered floral tributes at the statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj at Vile Parle in Mumbai.
Shivaji Jayanti is a festival that is celebrated across the country, especially in Maharashtra. The occasion is celebrated to mark the birth anniversary of the great Maratha ruler 'Shivaji Maharaj'. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
