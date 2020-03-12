Left Menu
CPI's Binoy Viswam gives notice in RS over COVID-19 prevention

Communist Party of India (CPI) MP Binoy Viswam has given a zero hour notice in Rajya Sabha over demand for free supply of masks and sanitisers in the wake of coronavirus outbreak.

Parliament of India (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

As COVID-19 cases in the country reached 60 as of Wednesday, the government has announced that incoming travellers, including Indian nationals, arriving from or having visited China, Italy, Iran, Republic of Korea, France, Spain and Germany after February 15 will be quarantined for a minimum period of 14 days.

During the Zero Hour, parliamentarians can raise matters of great importance without the mandatory ten days notice. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

