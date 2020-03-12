Left Menu
National Executive of Samajwadi Party on March 14 in Lucknow

A meeting of the National Executive of the Samajwadi Party (SP) has been summoned on March 14 in Lucknow.

Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Sources said key decisions may be taken at the meeting to strengthen the organisation and to boost the morale of SP workers. The meeting has also been scheduled to evolve a strategy against the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party in forthcoming elections.

The meeting is being considered significant as it could indicate whether top leadership, party chief Akhilesh Yadav and his uncle Shivpal Yadav, have overcome their differences. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

