Congress needs to do 'chintan' over exodus of leaders, says Goa Dy CM

In the wake of Jyotiraditya Scindia joining the Bharatiya Janata Party, Deputy Chief Minister of Goa Chandrakant Kavlekar on Thursday said that the Congress must do 'chintan,' (introspection) as to why its leaders are deserting the party. Interacting with reporters here, Kavlekar said that he had himself quit the Congress last year as he saw no future in the party.

"This is what is happening everywhere, we also did the same months ago. No one sees a proper future in the party; no one listens to anyone there. That is why the exodus is happening," said the minister. "There is something lacking in Congress. If it stays the same then the remaining people may also leave soon. The party should rectify it; the party should do 'chintan,' as to why this is happening. Madhya Pradesh will also eventually come to the BJP as Karnataka has already come to us. More states could also see a similar turn of events. It is happening on its own, the BJP is not behind it," he added.

On Wednesday, Scindia joined the BJP in New Delhi in the presence of party President JP Nadda. He had resigned from the Congress a day earlier after meeting Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.(ANI)

