RS polls: BJP's Hry nominees Gautam, Jangra to file nomination papers on Friday

  • PTI
  • Chandigarh
  • Updated: 12-03-2020 17:06 IST
  • Created: 12-03-2020 17:06 IST
The BJP's Rajya Sabha election nominees from Haryana, Dushyant Kumar Gautam and Ram Chander Jangra, will submit their nominations on Friday -- the last day of filing the papers. The election will be held on March 26.

After the BJP announced their names, backward community leader Jangra and party vice president Gautam said they have been working for the party like ordinary workers and have always accepted whatever duty was assigned to them. The two leaders thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP chief J P Nadda for their nomination and also expressed their gratitude towards Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.

Gautam said over the years, he has worked for the party in various positions and will continue to work in the spirit based on 'Sabka Saath Sabka Vikas (together with all, development for all)'. "Our party and the government led by it has been working for the country's development and we believe that the fruits of development should reach the last man in the queue," he told PTI.

Jangra, who hails from Meham in Rohtak district, said the BJP has always given him love and respect ever since he joined the party in 2004. Before joining the BJP, he was associated with Haryana Vikas Party (HVP) led by former chief minister Bansi Lal. However, when the HVP merged with the Congress, he joined the BJP.

Jangra, who was appointed as the chairperson of the Haryana Backward Classes and Economically Weaker Sections Kalyan Nigam in 2015 by the Khattar government, has also served as Haryana BJP's vice president and the state president of its OBC cell. Notably, the two Rajya Sabha vacancies are due to resignation of BJP's Ram Kumar Kashyap and the expiry of Congress leader Kumari Selja's term next month. A third vacancy which has necessitated a bypoll rose following the resignation of former Union Minister and BJP leader Birender Singh.

In the 90-member Haryana Assembly, the BJP has 40 MLAs while its alliance partner JJP has 10. The main opposition Congress has 31 members while out of seven Independent MLAs, six have extended support to the BJP-JJP government. The INLD has one MLA while one member belongs to the Haryana Lokhit Party..

