PDP leader Abdul Wani renounces politics against abolition of Article 370
PDP leader and former trade unionist Abdul Qayoom Wani on Thursday renounced politics in protest against the Centre's decision to repeal Article 370 and bifurcation of Jammu and Kashmir into Union Territories. Wani, a trade union leader, had joined the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) ahead of the Lok Sabha polls in 2019.
"I am renouncing politics to protest against the illegal and unconstitutional decision of the Centre regarding abrogation of Article 370 and repeal of Article 35A," he said in a statement. Wani contested from north Kashmir's Baramulla Lok Sabha constituency on a PDP ticket and stood fourth. He had demanded that the Centre should release all mainstream and separatist politicians who have been arrested after the government's August 5, 2019 decision to abrogate Article 370, which gave special status to the state of Jammu and Kashmir. He had also urged that the government start unconditional dialogue process with all stakeholders to resolve the issues. PTI MIJ SRY.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
ALSO READ
Jammu and Kashmir was, is and forever will remain an integral part of India: Indian enovy at UNHRC meeting in Geneva.
NATO says to meet under Article 4 to discuss Syria at Turkey's request
SC to decide on Monday if Article 370 pleas should be referred to a larger bench
SC refuses to refer pleas challenging validity of Article 370 to larger bench
37 central laws including IPC, CrPC, Census Act will be applicable in Jammu and Kashmir