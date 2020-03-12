Scindia reaches Bhopal;BJP workers throng airport to greet him
Former Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia reached Bhopal on Thursday, a day afterjoining the BJP, to a rousing welcome by workers in his newparty
Local BJP activists and leaders thronged the airportto greet him as soon as he stepped out of the airport
Meanwhile, hours before his arrival, posters bearingJyotiraditya Scindia's pictures in parts of Bhopal wereblackened, party sources said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
