Left Menu
Development News Edition

Congress govt stable, says Kamal Nath

Amid the political upheaval in Madhya Pradesh, Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Friday asserted that his government is 'stable'.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh)
  • |
  • Updated: 13-03-2020 20:22 IST
  • |
  • Created: 13-03-2020 20:22 IST
Congress govt stable, says Kamal Nath
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath speaking to ANI on Friday.. Image Credit: ANI

Amid the political upheaval in Madhya Pradesh, Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Friday asserted that his government is 'stable'. Speaking to ANI, Nath said: "I met Governor Lalji Tandon and informed him how the MLAs were kept hostage. Their resignations were brought before the speaker by Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) members."

Nath also alleged that the father of one of the MLAs was prevented from meeting him. "This is a conspiracy by the BJP," he said.

On being asked about Jyotiraditya Scindia's exit from the party, Nath said, "only time will tell why he left". This came after 22 Congress MLAs, including the six ministers who are in Bengaluru, had tendered their resignation from the Legislative Assembly on Tuesday.

The legislators sent their resignation letters soon after Jyotiraditya Scindia resigned from the Congress. Congress has been witnessing an internal turf war in Madhya Pradesh since the party formed a government in the state. Of late, the rift between Scindia and Kamal Nath came out in the open with the former criticizing the Chief Minister on multiple occasions.

Scindia later went on to join the BJP. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Yes Bank shares tank over 39 pc

Facebook launches new growth accelerator for community leaders

Olympics-Tokyo 2020 announces opening event despite mounting coronavirus concerns

Why COVID 19 is so dangerous despite the low mortality rate?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID 19 is so dangerous despite the low mortality rate?

The Novel Coronavirus COVID 19 is spreading so fast that the World Health Organization WHO has upgraded it outbreak status from epidemic to pandemic. We have never before seen a pandemic sparked by a coronavirus CoV. This is the first pande...

Is Japanese ‘Mottainai’ a valid solution to today’s waste management system?

The Nobel Prize winner-cum-renowned Kenyan social activist, Wangari Maathai introduced the word Mottainai as a slogan for environmental protection at a session of the United Nations in 2005....

Technology hubs change cities but is it worthwhile?

From Los Angeles to Beijing, tech hubs are prevalent and big tech companies often tend to hover up swathes of real estate near their competitors. But why do these companies cluster...

Venice on coronavirus lockdown: Much-needed break from overtourism?

While it is hard to find positives when peoples lives are at stake, the lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus outbreak might be a good thing for some cities....

Videos

Latest News

Coronavirus sparks U.S. West Coast calls to halt evictions

By Gregory Scruggs SEATTLE, March 13 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Shortly after Washington Governor Jay Inslee announced a ban this week on large gatherings in the Seattle area to stem the largest coronavirus outbreak in the United States, ...

Erratic Sindhu outwitted by determined Okuhara in All England Championship

World champion P V Sindhu was on Friday ousted from the All England Championship after being outplayed by a determined Nozomi Okuhara of Japan, who rallied her way to a thrilling three-game win in the quarterfinal of the womens singles here...

3 held for extorting money from truck drivers in Ghaziabad

Three persons who posed as policemen and extorted money from truck drivers in Masuri area of Uttar Pradeshs Ghaziabad district have been arrested, an official said on Friday. The SHO of the area has also been suspended for dereliction of du...

RBI revises exposure limits for urban cooperative banks to single, group borrowers

The Reserve Bank of India on Friday revised exposure limits for urban cooperative banks UCBs to a single borrower and a group of borrowers to 15 per cent and 25 per cent, respectively, of tier-1 capital. The RBI had earlier permitted UCBs t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020