Left Menu
Development News Edition

Romanian lawmakers endorse PM Orban in vote of confidence

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Bucharest
  • |
  • Updated: 14-03-2020 20:44 IST
  • |
  • Created: 14-03-2020 20:41 IST
Romanian lawmakers endorse PM Orban in vote of confidence
Lawmakers toppled Orban's minority Liberal government at the beginning of February, but he has continued running the country on an interim basis with limited powers. Image Credit: Wikipedia

Romania's centrist Prime Minister-designate Ludovic Orban easily won a parliamentary vote of confidence, as expected, on Saturday, with all political groupings seeking to end a political stalemate and focus on the coronavirus crisis. President Klaus Iohannis asked the quarantined interim premier to form a government on Friday. Cabinet ministers quarantined themselves, after coming into contact with a coronavirus-infected lawmaker.

"It's been 286 votes for the government out of 309 cast ballots and 23 MPs voted against it," a senior ruling party deputy told Reuters. Lawmakers toppled Orban's minority Liberal government at the beginning of February, but he has continued running the country on an interim basis with limited powers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

New Zealand leader says nation changed after mosque attacks

Cyber attackers using Coronavirus map to steal sensitive data

Twitter Down: Micro-blogging Website faces outrage, users face inconvenience in India

Wipro, SAP collaborate to develop new solutions for retail, fashion industry

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID 19 is so dangerous despite the low mortality rate?

The Novel Coronavirus COVID 19 is spreading so fast that the World Health Organization WHO has upgraded it outbreak status from epidemic to pandemic. We have never before seen a pandemic sparked by a coronavirus CoV. This is the first pande...

Is Japanese ‘Mottainai’ a valid solution to today’s waste management system?

The Nobel Prize winner-cum-renowned Kenyan social activist, Wangari Maathai introduced the word Mottainai as a slogan for environmental protection at a session of the United Nations in 2005....

Technology hubs change cities but is it worthwhile?

From Los Angeles to Beijing, tech hubs are prevalent and big tech companies often tend to hover up swathes of real estate near their competitors. But why do these companies cluster...

Venice on coronavirus lockdown: Much-needed break from overtourism?

While it is hard to find positives when peoples lives are at stake, the lockdowns triggered by the coronavirus outbreak might be a good thing for some cities....

Videos

Latest News

Greece reports two more coronavirus fatalities, suspends all flights to Italy

Greece said on Saturday it would suspend all flights that were still operating to and from Italy, after reporting two more fatalities from the coronavirus, raising the total number of deaths in the country to three.The deceased were two men...

Airline SAS to temporarily lay off 100 pilots, 100 cabin crew in Norway -NRK

Airline SAS will temporarily lay off 100 pilots and 100 cabin crew in Norway amid the coronavirus outbreak, Norwegian state broadcaster NRK said on Saturday, citing the company....

GST hike to hit domestic sales, make mobile phones costlier

The GST Councils decision to hike tax on mobile phones to 18 per cent will make handsets costlier and hit domestic consumption as well as Make in India programme, industry players said on Saturday. This was time for statesmanship especially...

RKFC-TRAU I-League match cancelled

The I-League match between Real Kashmir FC and TRAU FC was cancelled on Saturday due to unavailability of permission from the local administration, the national football body said. The match was significant as the battle for the second spot...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020