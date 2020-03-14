Coming together of SAARC leaders will benefit our citizens in fight against coronavirus: PM
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday the coming together of SAARC leaders will lead to effective outcomes and benefit citizens in the fight against coronavirus
Soon after the Ministry of External Affairs announced that Modi will lead India at the video conference of all SAARC member countries to chalk out a strong common strategy to fight coronavirus in the region, the prime minister said it is a timely action for a healthier planet. "Tomorrow at 5 pm, leaders of SAARC nations will discuss, via conferencing, a roadmap to fight the challenge of COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus," Modi wrote on Twitter
"I am confident that our coming together will lead to effective outcomes and benefit our citizens," he said.
