KCR spreading wrong information about CAA, NRC, NPR for political gain: BJP MLA

BJP MLA Raja Singh on Tuesday alleged that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao is spreading wrong information about Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), National Population Register (NPR), and National Register of Citizens (NRC) for political gains. "The Chief Minister of Telangana is spreading rumours against CAA, NPR, and NRC. No one has asked KCR for his birth certificate. He has been repeating the same thing only to confuse the people of the state," Singh told ANI.

The BJP MLA said the CAA does not intend to discriminate against people but aims at providing citizenship to the refugees. "The Centre has repeatedly clarified that not a single individual will be affected by the exercise, which is aimed at providing citizenship to refugees from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan," he said.

"The issue is, however, being politicised and they are trying to incite violence," he added. Slamming the opposition parties, the MLA said: "These parties, namely, Congress, AIMIM, TMC, and others are trying to spread false information on the CAA for political gains." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.