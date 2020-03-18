Left Menu
Development News Edition

At a glance: Democratic presidential primary results and state delegate counts

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Washington DC
  • |
  • Updated: 18-03-2020 05:17 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-03-2020 03:25 IST
At a glance: Democratic presidential primary results and state delegate counts

The U.S. Democratic presidential nominating battle moved on to three more states - Florida, Illinois and Arizona - on Tuesday as the country grappled with the spreading coronavirus.

Former Vice President Joe Biden has pulled ahead of rival U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders in the race to amass the minimum 1,991 delegates needed to secure the nomination and challenge Republican President Donald Trump in November's election. But, with fears escalating about going out in public, low turnout could affect the outcomes of some of the primary elections. Ohio had also been scheduled to vote on Tuesday, but Governor Mike DeWine postponed his state's primary until June 2 due to the coronavirus crisis.

There are 441 delegates at stake in the three remaining states holding contests on Tuesday. Here is a quick look at those races:

FLORIDA Delegate Count: 219

Polls close at 7 p.m. EDT (2300 GMT) All recent opinion polling in the state found Biden with a commanding lead. Sanders' praise of literacy programs in Cuba under the nation's Communist former leader, Fidel Castro, prompted widespread criticism of the senator from Vermont in Florida, a state with a sizable Cuban-American population.

ILLINOIS Delegate count: 155

Polls close at 8 p.m. EDT (0000 GMT) Another state with a respectable allocation of delegates. A handful of recent polls conducted in Illinois since the March 3 Super Tuesday contests in 14 states showed Biden with a sizable lead. In 2016, Sanders lost the Illinois primary to Hillary Clinton, the party's eventual nominee, by 2 percentage points.

ARIZONA Delegate count: 67

Polls close at 10 p.m. EDT (0200 GMT Wednesday) Sanders has done well in Western states so far this election, victories his supporters attribute to large support from Latinos. But even that may not be enough to give him a win in Arizona, where polling conducted this month found him trailing Biden by about 20 percentage points.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Poonam Pandey's boyfriend shares intimate photos on her birthday

US slaps sanctions on companies involved in Pak's 'unsafeguarded' nuclear programmes

AMISOM hands over security responsibilities of Halane to Somalia

Japan's Kubota collaborates with Microsoft for digital transformation

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 pandemic accelerating online grocery adoption

Flipkart says it is&#160;working closely with its marketplace partners to ensure adequate availability of consumer sanitary products like hand sanitizers, gloves, and masks as these products may be out of stock due to high customer demand....

Home deliveries during coronavirus: How your packages are made safer

Home deliveries dont completely eliminate the risk of spreading coronavirus but it can significantly lower the risk if adequate precautions are taken....

Technological innovations as new change-makers of democracy & governance in Africa

In this age of the fourth industrial revolution, democracy and governance in Africa need to be redefined in the light of the latest technological innovations. The internet-based technological innovations have a huge scope in bridging the ga...

Global coronavirus response sheds harsh spotlight on longstanding crises

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Players' safety compromised for financial reasons by continuing All England last week: Saina

Indian badminton star Saina Nehwal accused the sports administrators of placing money above players safety by continuing last weeks All England Championships despite the COVID-19 pandemic. Only thing I can think of is that rather than th...

Madhya Pradesh BJP complains to EC against Digvijaya

The Madhya Pradesh BJP on Wednesday complained to the Election Commission EC that Congress veteran Digvijaya Singh is using his influence and exerting pressure on 16 rebel MLAs of his party staying in Bengaluru to vote for him in the Rajya ...

Thousands of Muslim pilgrims brave coronavirus to gather in Indonesia

Thousands of Muslim pilgrims from across Asia gathered in Indonesia on Wednesday, despite fears that their meeting could fuel the spread of a coronavirus, just two weeks after a similar event in Malaysia caused more than 500 infections.Orga...

Three months' lockdown could cause 5% shrinkage in EU economy - FAZ, citing Lagarde

European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde told Europes heads of government that lockdowns being imposed to fight the coronavirus epidemic could easily cause the EUs economy to shrink by 5, the Frankfurter Allgemeine reported on Wedn...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020