Joe Biden wins Florida Democratic primary: Networks
Former vice president Joe Biden easily won the Florida primary, widening his lead over Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders in the race for the Democratic presidential nomination, TV networks said. Biden had a huge lead over Sanders with 75 per cent of the vote counted in Florida, the largest of three states holding primaries on Tuesday under the shadow of the coronavirus outbreak, CNN and MSNBC said.
Biden, a 77-year-old centrist, also tops the polls in the other two states voting Tuesday -- Arizona and Illinois. Wins there could give him an all-but insurmountable lead over the 78-year-old leftist senator in the race to decide who will top the Democratic ticket against President Donald Trump in November.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Joe Biden
- Bernie Sanders
- Vermont
- Florida
- Democratic
- Donald Trump
- CNN
- MSNBC
- Arizona
- Illinois
ALSO READ
Former U.S. Democratic presidential candidate Beto O'Rourke to endorse Joe Biden- NYT
Trump says Democratic candidates lack enthusiasm
Analyst predicts Trump will 'dump Pence' for Haley for Democratic nominee's acceptance speech
Democratic presidential race narrows down to two-way fight between Biden and Sanders
The Democratic Party Super Tuesday winners, state by state