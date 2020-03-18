In Illinois U.S. House race, liberal Democrat challenger Newman beats Lipinski
Liberal Democrat Marie Newman beat incumbent Dan Lipinski in a U.S. House of Representatives primary race in Illinois on Tuesday, according to local news reports.
It was a rematch for Lipinski, a long-time congressman, and Newman, a progressive businesswoman, who first faced off for the Chicago-area seat in a 2018 primary that Lipinski narrowly won.
Lipinski has been criticized by abortion rights and LGBTQI groups for his socially conservative views. The 2018 race was closely watched as an indicator of enthusiasm from the progressive wing of the Democratic Party. (Reporting By Amanda Becker; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)
