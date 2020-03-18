Koregaon-Bhima commission summons Sharad Pawar

The commission conducting inquiryinto the 2018 Koregaon Bhima violence in Maharashtra's Punedistrict has summoned NCP chief Sharad Pawar as a witness onApril 4, the panel's lawyer Ashish Satpute said here onWednesday

Pawar will have to appear in Mumbai, he said

The NCP chief had filed an affidavit before thecommission, headed by former Bombay High Court Chief Justice JN Patel, on October 8, 2018.

