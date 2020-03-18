Koregaon-Bhima commission summons Sharad Pawar
The commission conducting inquiryinto the 2018 Koregaon Bhima violence in Maharashtra's Punedistrict has summoned NCP chief Sharad Pawar as a witness onApril 4, the panel's lawyer Ashish Satpute said here onWednesday
Pawar will have to appear in Mumbai, he said
The NCP chief had filed an affidavit before thecommission, headed by former Bombay High Court Chief Justice JN Patel, on October 8, 2018.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Sharad Pawar
- Koregaon Bhima
- NCP
- JN Patel
- Maharashtra
- Mumbai
- Bombay High Court
ALSO READ
NCP MLC, family, booked for harassment of daughter-in-law
Country will turn peaceful if Modi ''bhakts'' quit social media: NCP
Will back Sena if Cong, NCP quit govt over Muslim quota: BJP
NCPCR team visits relief camps in riot-hit areas of northeast Delhi to assess condition of children
NCPCR team visits relief camps in riot-hit areas of northeast Delhi to assess condition of children