Left Menu
Development News Edition

Politicians 'underestimated' virus threat: EU chief

  • PTI
  • |
  • Berlin
  • |
  • Updated: 18-03-2020 13:25 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-03-2020 12:50 IST
Politicians 'underestimated' virus threat: EU chief
Ursula von der Leyen (File photo) Image Credit: Twitter (@Ursula von der Leyen)

Political leaders "underestimated" the magnitude of the danger posed by the coronavirus, the president of the European Commission admitted Wednesday, as the EU shut its borders. "I think that all of us who are not experts initially underestimated the coronavirus," Ursula von der Leyen told Germany's Bild newspaper in an interview published Wednesday.

"But now it is clear that this is a virus that will keep us busy for a long time yet." "We understand that measures that seemed drastic two or three weeks ago, need to be taken now," she added. The coronavirus outbreak, which first emerged in China late last year, has quickly marched across the globe, infecting nearly 200,000 people and killing 7,900 as governments scramble to contain it.

But von der Leyen rejected the language of French president Emmanuel Macron, who likened the outbreak to war this week, and ordered almost the entire population to stay at home for at least two weeks. "I will not personally use that term but I understand the motivation of the French president as the coronavirus is a worrying enemy." Germany's economy minister Peter Altmaier said the United States under Donald Trump had taken the threat of the virus even more lightly.

"The outbreak of the crisis was probably underestimated even more so in the US than in some countries in Europe," Peter Altmaier told Germany's regional press group, Funke. "That is the reason we very much hope that the US will manage to control the situation, also in our own interest," he added.

"No-one hopes that the US economy would fall into an uncontrolled recession.".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Poonam Pandey's boyfriend shares intimate photos on her birthday

US slaps sanctions on companies involved in Pak's 'unsafeguarded' nuclear programmes

AMISOM hands over security responsibilities of Halane to Somalia

Japan's Kubota collaborates with Microsoft for digital transformation

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 pandemic accelerating online grocery adoption

Flipkart says it is&#160;working closely with its marketplace partners to ensure adequate availability of consumer sanitary products like hand sanitizers, gloves, and masks as these products may be out of stock due to high customer demand....

Home deliveries during coronavirus: How your packages are made safer

Home deliveries dont completely eliminate the risk of spreading coronavirus but it can significantly lower the risk if adequate precautions are taken....

Technological innovations as new change-makers of democracy & governance in Africa

In this age of the fourth industrial revolution, democracy and governance in Africa need to be redefined in the light of the latest technological innovations. The internet-based technological innovations have a huge scope in bridging the ga...

Global coronavirus response sheds harsh spotlight on longstanding crises

... ...

Videos

Latest News

No document to be collected during NPR update: govt

No document will be collected from anyone during the exercise to be carried out to update the National Population Register, Union minister Nityanand Rai said on Wednesday. Rai also said in Rajya Sabha that till now, the central government h...

State visit by Spanish royal couple postponed -White House

The April 21 state visit by Spains King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia to the White House has been postponed as both countries work on their response to the coronavirus, the White House said on Wednesday.President Donald Trump and first lady M...

Cultural, sports sectors urged to take measures to manage COVID-19

The Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture, Nathi Mthethwa, has encouraged the cultural and sports sectors to take the measures announced by the President to manage Coronavirus COVID-19 seriously.Tuesdays meeting with the sectors comes after ...

British supermarkets impose limits as panic buying spreads

Britains biggest supermarkets, Tesco, Sainsburys and Asda, imposed limits on purchases of pasta, toilet roll and long life milk on Wednesday after alarmed shoppers stripped shelves bare to hoard for possible isolation in the coronavirus out...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020