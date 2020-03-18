Left Menu
BJP govt succeeded in changing people's perception of UP in 3 yrs: CM Adityanath

  • Lucknow
  • Updated: 18-03-2020 13:17 IST
  • Created: 18-03-2020 13:17 IST
Setting a record of being the first BJP chief minister to complete three straight years in office in Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath said on Wednesday that his government has succeeded in changing people's perception of the state and took in on the path of development, trust and good governance. Citing "improvement" in law-and-order as one of the achievement, he claimed that no riot has taken place in the state and the crime rate was on the decline.

Mentioning closure of illegal slaughter house and setting up anti-romeo squads for women security as its achievements, Adityanath observed that his government has turned challenges into opportunities. The chief minister also asserted that the state was number one in implementation of central schemes such as Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, Swachh Bharat Mission, Ayushman Bharat, Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana and Saubhagya.

"In the past three years, the BJP government in the state has succeeded in changing the perception of the state. We have taken the state on the path of development, trust and good governance due to guidance and support of Prime Minister Narendra Modi," Adityanath said at a press conference here. He also mentioned the successful organisation of Kumbh Mela, in which 24.56 crore people participated and "set example as unique event for world".

About the law-and-order situation in Uttar Pradesh, the chief minister said, "In this biggest state of the country, the government has succeeded in maintaining law and order which was in a very poor state during previous regimes. There is no riot in the state and crime is on the decline." "I am glad to tell you that in areas where the state was did not figure in the past, is now number one due to efforts of our government," he said. About road connectivity, the chief minister told the press conference that 40 per cent work on the Purvanchal expressway has been completed and is expected to be opened for public by the end of this year.

"Work on Bundelkhand expressway has started and will be completed by end of next year. Work on Ganga Expressway from Meerut to Allahabad is also underway. All the three expressways will give new heights to the Indian economy," the Uttar Pradesh chief minister said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

