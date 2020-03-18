KCR fields daughter Kavitha in Telangana Legislative council

Former MP and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Raos daughter K Kavitha on Wednesday filed her nomination as TRScandidate in the bypoll to the state Legislative Council. Rao, the president of the ruling TRS, finalized the candidature of Kavitha who filed her nomination for the bypoll from Nizamabad Local Authorities Constituency, party sources said.

Kavitha represented Nizamabad in the Lok Sabha but lost in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, with BJPs D Aravind wresting the seat. The bypoll to Nizamabad Local Authorities' constituency has been necessitated due to the disqualification of TRS MLC R Bhoopathi Reddi last year after he joined the Congress.

Meanwhile, Laxmi Narayana Pothankar of BJP has also filed his nomination on Wednesday, according to an official release. The last date for filing nominations is March 19 (Thursday) and the poll would be held on April 7.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

