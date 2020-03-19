Shivraj Singh Chouhan slams MP Speaker's plea to seek time for conducting floor test

After the advocate of Madhya Pradesh Assembly Speaker requested two weeks time for holding a floor test in the state Assembly, Former Chief Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan slammed the request and questioned whether more time had been sought for "engaging in horse-trading" and was "an excuse to get some more transfers done". Speaking to the media, Chouhan said: "Why do they want more time? Do they want time for engaging in horse-trading? Now they know that they do not have the numbers. It is an excuse to get some more transfers done."

Earlier, the Supreme Court had begun hearing a petition filed by the former Chief Minister and others to conduct an immediate floor test in the Assembly, wherein Madhya Pradesh Assembly speaker NP Prajapati sough two weeks' time. "Let the rebel MLAs come back to the state and their homes," the Speaker's lawyer submitted.

The rebel Congress MLAs from Madhya Pradesh had earlier held a press conference in Bengaluru stating that they were staying away from Bhopal on their own and had resigned following dissatisfaction with Kamal Nath's style of leadership. This comes after a political crisis erupted in Madhya Pradesh after prominent Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia quit the party, following which 22 MLAs also tendered their resignation. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.