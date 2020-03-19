Left Menu
Development News Edition

Putin says he's not a 'tsar' after 20 years in power

  • PTI
  • |
  • Moscow
  • |
  • Updated: 19-03-2020 16:02 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-03-2020 16:02 IST
Putin says he's not a 'tsar' after 20 years in power

Russian President Vladimir Putin dismissed comparisons to a tsar on Thursday, arguing he "works every day" and listens to what people want. "Well, this is not true," Putin said when asked about being described as a Russian imperial-era ruler.

"Maybe someone else can be called a tsar. But in my case, I don't reign, I work every day," he told the state-run TASS news agency. The interview aired on Thursday as part of a series rolled out by TASS this month to mark 20 years since the 67-year-old Putin took the helm of Russian politics.

It was not clear when the segments were recorded, but the series began airing before Putin said this month that he wants an opportunity to run for president again, as part of his constitutional reforms. The reforms proposed in January include granting more power to parliament and strengthening the role of the State Council.

An amendment approved last week would allow Putin to run for another six years in the Kremlin in 2024 and again in 2030. The reforms will be subject to a public vote. When asked what he foresees past 2024, Putin deferred to the perspective of "people's sentiments... what they want." "The primary source of power is the people," he said. "It's very important for me to feel and understand what people want." "A tsar is one who just sits there, looks down from above and says: 'They will do as I order,' while he just tries on a cap and looks at himself in the mirror," Putin said.

"On the contrary, I work every day.".

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Mi Band 5: Expected upgrades, price, release date and more

Quarantine tips: 'Crash Landing on You' star Son Ye-jin encourages new habits

Pune firms not following work from home policy to face action

Section 144 imposed in Gautam Buddh Nagar till April 5

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

TPV Technology unveils Philips 3.1 CH Dolby Atmos Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer

New Delhi India, Mar 19 ANIPRNewswire Featuring the best-in-class technology, the Philips TAPB603 with Dolby Atmos is here to flatter all the audiophiles. This newly launched model will be available across leading online and offline partner...

Fourth COVID-19 death in India was elderly person in Punjab, had co-morbid conditions like diabetes, cardiac issues: Union Health Ministry.

Fourth COVID-19 death in India was elderly person in Punjab, had co-morbid conditions like diabetes, cardiac issues Union Health Ministry....

Don't have tournaments, trials till April 15: Ministry advises NSFs

The sports ministry on Thursday advised all national federations to refrain from conducting tournaments and selection trials till April 15 besides asking them to ensure that Olympic-bound athletes are isolated from anyone who is not a part ...

Nirbhaya: SC dismisses Akshay's plea challenging rejection of his second mercy petition

The Supreme Court Thursday dismissed death-row convict Akshay Kumars plea challenging the rejection of his second mercy petition by the President. A bench of Justices R Banumathi, Ashok Bhushan and A S Bopanna said no ground was made out in...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020