Trump: World 'paying big price' because China slow on virus information

US President Donald Trump charged Thursday that the world is "paying a big price" for China's lack of transparency on the outbreak of the new coronavirus there several months ago

"It would have been much better if we had known about this a number of months earlier," Trump told reporters at a White House briefing on the pandemic

"It could have been contained to that one area of China where it started. And certainly the world is paying a big price for what they did."

