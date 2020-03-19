Left Menu
Trump: World 'paying big price' because China slow on virus information

  Washington DC
  Updated: 20-03-2020 01:46 IST
  Created: 19-03-2020 23:33 IST
US President Donald Trump. Image Credit: ANI

US President Donald Trump charged Thursday that the world is "paying a big price" for China's lack of transparency on the outbreak of the new coronavirus there several months ago

"It would have been much better if we had known about this a number of months earlier," Trump told reporters at a White House briefing on the pandemic

"It could have been contained to that one area of China where it started. And certainly the world is paying a big price for what they did."

