Two Kerala MLAs in self-quarantine after coming in contact with COVID-19 patient

Two Kerala MLAs are currently in self-quarantine at their home after they came in contact with a person, who was tested positive for COVID-19. Both MLAs are in self-quarantine as a precautionary measure as they came in contact with the COVID-19 positive patient at a marriage ceremony and a public function, a United Democratic Front (UDF) member said.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said, "The COVID-19 positive person also interacted with two MLAs. He gave a handshake to one MLA and hugged another MLA. Now both MLAs are in home quarantine." The COVID-19 positive patient arrived from Dubai at Kozhikode airport on March 11. He stayed at a hotel and the next day, he travelled from Kozhikode to Kasaragod in train. After this, the patient also visited several places in Kasaragod and interacted with many people in public functions.

The Chief Minister said that 12 more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Kerala. He said five people have tested positive in Ernakulam, six in Kasaragod and one in Palakkad taking a total of positive cases in the state to 40.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in India has now climbed up to 223, including 32 foreigners, the Union Health Ministry said on Friday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.