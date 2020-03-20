Left Menu
Bury the hatchet and work against COVID-19, says Pondy's ex-CM

  • Updated: 20-03-2020 20:12 IST
Bury the hatchet and work against COVID-19, says Pondy's ex-CM Bury the hatchet and work against COVID-19, says Pondy's ex-CM (EDS: CORRECTING SLUG) Puducherry, Mar 20: Former Chief Minister and Opposition leader in the territorial Assembly N Rangasamy (AINRC) on Friday asked Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi and Chief Minister V Narayanasamy to bury the hatchet and launch joint steps to contain the spread of COVID-19. He said the Lieutenant Governor and the Chief Minister have been at loggerheads on various routine administrative issues here, virtually bringing the government to a standstill.

In a statement here, Rangasamy said a number of states have embarked upon measures in keeping with the advisories of the Central government to take on the spread of the ailment. So, he said, the territorial government should also initiate steps and protect the people against the scourge.

Urging the government to supply masks, sanitisers and hand-washing liquid free of cost to the people through the public distribution system, Rangasamy said hospitals should be stocked with adequate medicines and equipment to meet any exigency. He said the health authorities should concentrate not only on urban areas but also on rural pockets in spreading awareness among the people on the dos and don'ts to protect themselves against the infection.

He further said daily wage earners and others losing jobs because of the lockdown in the wake of the disease should be provided a relief of Rs 5,000 each by the government. The opposition leader urged the Lieutenant Governor and Chief Minister to bury their hatchet and refrain from engaging themselves in confrontation and should concentrate on preventive measures as the current situation is a wake-up call to them to put in effective steps.

