Bahrain prime minister returns from medical treatment in Germany
Bahrain's Prime Minister Sheikh Khalifa bin Salman al Khalifa returned to the kingdom after medical treatment in Germany, the state news agency BNA said on Friday. The agency said King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa received the prime minister on his return after a "full recovery."
Khalifa, 84, has served as Bahrain's prime minister since the Sunni Muslim-led island kingdom declared independence from Britain in 1971. The al-Khalifa family has ruled since 1783. The kingdom is the home base of the U.S. Navy's Fifth Fleet. (Reporting By Lisa Barrington, Writing by Maha El Dahan; Editing by Edmund Blair)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Bahrain
- Germany
- US Navy
- Lisa Barrington
- Britain
ALSO READ
Host city calls for Germany-Italy friendly to be cancelled
Germany reports 134 new coronavirus cases - Robert Koch Institute
EU fails to persuade France, Germany to lift coronavirus health gear controls
Saudi Arabia limits arrivals from UAE, Kuwait, Bahrain to airports over coronavirus - SPA
El Salvador bans visitors from Germany, France over coronavirus