Maha: Follow social distancing rules meticulously, says Thorat

Maharashtra Congress chief and state revenue minister Balasaheb Thorat on Saturday asked people to strictly follow lockdown guidelines in view of the novel coronavirus outbreak. He said the virus outbreak was worrisome and "during this crisis, we will have to take care of ourselves,our family and our society".

"The idea that nothing will happen to me can go wrong in this case. Start with yourself and then take care of your family as well as the society. We should start with not venturing out of our homes unnecessarily. Social distancing should be followed meticulously. We should develop the self discipline to follow guidelines given by the state," he said. Thorat said people were still gathering in large numbers for wedding ceremonies, which should be avoided, and asked people to postpone weddings.

