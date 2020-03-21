'Humanity seems to be in danger': Nitish Kumar urges people to

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar appealed to the people of the state to observe Janata Curfew on Sunday by staying indoors in order to curb the spread of the coronavirus. Kumar said that social distancing is the best way to deal with the coronavirus pandemic.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has made a fervent appeal to all Indians to observe Janata Curfew on Sunday from 7 am to 9 pm. We would also like to appeal to the people that they should try to stay indoors as much as possible even after 9 pm. Everyone's alertness and cautiousness are the only way to avoid getting infected by the coronavirus. Such experience will make us prepare to deal with future challenges, Kumar said.

The entire humanity seems to be in danger, Kumar said, adding that we all are fighting the problem firmly and necessary steps and precautions are being taken by the state government. As per the State Health Society's bulletin, none of the 85 samples collected in Bihar till Saturday tested positive for the COVID-19.

Till Saturday, 520 passengers who have returned after January 15 from countries worst hit by the virus have been identified and kept under home quarantine, it said. The chief minister on Saturday held a meeting to review the preparedness in tackling any outbreak in the state.

The meeting was attended by his deputy Sushil Kumar Modi, Health Minister Mangal Pandey, Chief Secretary Deepak Kumar, Director General of Police (DGP) Gupteshwar Pandey and Patna Divisional Commissioner Sanjay Kumar Agarwal. The meeting deliberated on all aspects of the prevailing situation, an official statement said.

Intense screening of passengers is being done at Patna and Gaya airports and the government has made arrangements to put people coming from abroad in quarantine, it said. Constant screening of people is also being done in all bordering areas of the state, the statement said.

Kumar stressed on the need for screening every passenger, whether they arrive on a flight, a train or a bus. It should be ensured that necessary equipment and isolation wards are set up to deal with any situation, he added.

Kumar also directed the officials to take necessary action to increase the numbers of a testing lab in the state. The chief minister urged the people of the state not to panic and instead remain alert.

He also appealed to people to avoid crowded places and non-essential travel. Meanwhile, Bihar Motor Transport Federation (BMTF) president Uday Shankar Singh said that private buses in the state will remain off the roads on Sunday in view of the Janata Curfew.

