Corona outbreak: Raj minister wants Mar 26 voting for RS polls suspended

Rajasthan Tourism Minister Vishvendra Singh on Sunday informed the party high command that he will abstain from voting for the Rajya Sabha polls in wake of Coronavirus outbreak, if polls are not postponed. Voting for the three seats from the state in Rajya Sabha is due on March 26. "I have requested the Chief Minister to write to the Election Commission to postpone the election for the safety of MLAs. I have also informed the party high command that I will be abstaining from voting if polls are not postponed," Singh said. He said there are fatal condition in the country and around the world and public representative can be the biggest carrier of the virus as large number of people meet them. "Out of 200 MLAs, who knows who is affected? I also advise other MLAs that they should take care," Singh cautioned.

