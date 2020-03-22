Left Menu
Development News Edition

Corona outbreak: Raj minister wants Mar 26 voting for RS polls suspended

  • PTI
  • |
  • Jaipur
  • |
  • Updated: 22-03-2020 15:53 IST
  • |
  • Created: 22-03-2020 15:53 IST
Corona outbreak: Raj minister wants Mar 26 voting for RS polls suspended

Rajasthan Tourism Minister Vishvendra Singh on Sunday informed the party high command that he will abstain from voting for the Rajya Sabha polls in wake of Coronavirus outbreak, if polls are not postponed.  Voting for the three seats from the state in Rajya Sabha is due on March 26.  "I have requested the Chief Minister to write to the Election Commission to postpone the election for the safety of MLAs. I have also informed the party high command that I will be abstaining from voting if polls are not postponed," Singh said.  He said there are fatal condition in the country and around the world and public representative can be the biggest carrier of the virus as large number of people meet them.  "Out of 200 MLAs, who knows who is affected? I also advise other MLAs that they should take care," Singh cautioned.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Vaccines, Medicines and Treatments for COVID 19: Rumors versus Reality

Mirzapur 2: Ali 'Guddu' Faizal puts up a challenge for showmakers

How long can coronavirus stay on surfaces? New study reveals

India in Madagascar launches 24x7 helpline amid coronavirus scare

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

North Macedonia reports country's first death from coronavirus

A 57-year old woman who died in hospital in the northern town of Kumanovo on Saturday evening is the North Macedonias first victim of the coronavirus, health minister Venko Filipce said on Sunday.Unfortunately we have the first death from t...

Dhankhar beats drum to thank people in essential services

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar on Sunday beat a drum at 5 pm during the Janata Curfew to thank people in essential services for working during the COVID-19 outbreak. As Dhankhar beat the drum at the balcony of the Bhavan here, his wi...

Spain's government to seek two-week extension of state of emergency

Spains government will seek parliamentary approval to extend a two-week state of emergency by a further 15 days in an effort to combat the coronavirus, Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez told a news conference on Sunday.Speaking after a meeting w...

Clashes as Guineans vote in disputed constitution referendum

Police fired tear in clashes with protesters in Guineas capital and other cities on Sunday at the start of a bitterly-disputed referendum that critics say is a ploy by President Alpha Conde to stay in power for a third term. Conde, who beca...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020