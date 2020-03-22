Coronavirus: DMK MP, MLAs to donate their one month salary to CM relief fund

DMK (Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam) has announced that all its MPs and MLAs will donate their one-month salary to Chief Minister's fund for coronavirus preventive measures.

Earlier, the Tamil Nadu government on Sunday decided to continue with the Janta Curfew in the state till 5 am on March 23.

The state government has sought full-cooperation from people. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

