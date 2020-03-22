In view of COVID-19, Parliament's Budget Session likely to be curtailed

In view of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) assuming a critical dimension and lockdown in most of the states to tame the killer bug, the second part of Parliament's Budget Session is likely to end before April 3, sources said on Sunday. Several MPs have raised the issue of social distancing, which is necessary to combat coronavirus. However, this is not possible when Parliament is in session as MPs have to sit together, they said.

After lockdown in several states, the demand to adjourn Parliament before the stipulated time, April 3, has gathered momentum, sources said. MPs are also worried that several members of both the Houses of Parliament have put themselves into self-quarantine. They are Minister of State for Foreign Affairs V Muraleedharan, Suresh Prabhu, Dushyant Singh, Deepender Hooda, and Sanjay Singh among others.

The government, however, has repeatedly tried to assure that the situation is under control. Sources said the government is concerned that if the session is ended before the schedule, it will adversely impact the situation in the country. TMC MPs have already written to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Rajay Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu, seeking the curtailment of the current session. They have already announced that they won't be able to take part in the ongoing session of Parliament after Monday.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has instructed party MPs to be in their respective constituency and create awareness among the people regarding the pandemic. In India, 360 people have tested positive for coronavirus so far, while seven people have died due to COVID-19. (ANI)

