Rajenthra Bhalaji relived of AIADMK district secy post

AIADMK leader and Tamil Nadu Minister K T Rajenthra Bhalaji was on Sunday relieved of the post of party's Virudhunagar district secretary. The minister for Milk and Dairy Development is known for his sharp remarks that have triggered controversies in the past.

He was relieved of his post with effect from Sunday, a party release said, but did not elaborate on the reason behind his removal. The AIADMK leader from southern Tamil Nadu had recently said that "if DMK continues its support to Islamic terrorism, nobody can stop Hindu terrorism".

The DMK had demanded the AIADMK leadership to take action against the minister..

