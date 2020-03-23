Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rajenthra Bhalaji relived of AIADMK district secy post

  • PTI
  • |
  • Chennai
  • |
  • Updated: 23-03-2020 00:58 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-03-2020 00:58 IST
Rajenthra Bhalaji relived of AIADMK district secy post

AIADMK leader and Tamil Nadu Minister K T Rajenthra Bhalaji was on Sunday relieved of the post of party's Virudhunagar district secretary. The minister for Milk and Dairy Development is known for his sharp remarks that have triggered controversies in the past.

He was relieved of his post with effect from Sunday, a party release said, but did not elaborate on the reason behind his removal. The AIADMK leader from southern Tamil Nadu had recently said that "if DMK continues its support to Islamic terrorism, nobody can stop Hindu terrorism".

The DMK had demanded the AIADMK leadership to take action against the minister..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Domestic flights will continue to operate as usual from Delhi airport: DGCA

One Punch Man Season 3 release possible in 2021, Storyline, spoilers & other details

Russian army to send coronavirus help to Italy after Putin phone call

Coronavirus Negligence: Bihar COVID 19 patient detected after death

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Coronavirus forces states to order nearly 1 in 3 Americans to stay home

Nearly one in three Americans was ordered to stay home on Sunday to slow the spread of the coronavirus pandemic as Ohio and Louisiana became the latest states to enact broad lockdowns. The two states join New York, California, Illinois, Con...

NZ central bank starts quantitative easing to tackle coronavirus

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand RBNZ said on Monday it would start buying up to NZ30 billion 17 billion worth of government bonds, following other central banks moves to offset the impact of the coronavirus. The bank said its Large Scale As...

Reuters People News Summary

Following is a summary of current people news briefs. Listen to advice on coronavirus, Prince William tells BritonsBritains Prince William has called on the public to heed government advice on how to stop the spread of coronavirus as he hai...

Italy's restrictions grow more specific in bid to slow virus

In its most far-reaching measures to stop the spread of coronavirus, Italy is slowing industrial production nationwide, while the hardest-hit region of Lombardy banned any outdoor exercise not on personal property and set distance limits on...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020