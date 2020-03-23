Left Menu
Development News Edition

50 pc of DTC fleet to be operational from tomorrow, says Kejriwal

As Delhi is under lockdown to prevent the spread of coronavirus, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said that 50 percent of DTC fleet will be operational from March 24.

  • ANI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 23-03-2020 20:52 IST
  • |
  • Created: 23-03-2020 20:52 IST
50 pc of DTC fleet to be operational from tomorrow, says Kejriwal
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal speaking at a press conference on Monday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

As Delhi is under lockdown to prevent the spread of coronavirus, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said that 50 percent of DTC fleet will be operational from March 24. He also said that restriction on public movement will be tightened from Tuesday.

"I have been informed that many employees of hospitals, Delhi Jal Board, Electricity Board and other essential services department faced difficulty in reaching offices due to less number of DTC buses. From tomorrow, 50 per cent of DTC fleet will remain operational," said Kejriwal at a press conference. Asked on people found flouting the lockdown norms, he said, "I appeal to people to adhere to the norms of the lockdown in Delhi which has been imposed to contain the coronavirus outbreak."

"We will tighten the restriction on public movement from tomorrow. I request people to stay home," he added. However, the suppliers, manufacturers and buyers of the essential services like vegetables, medicine can continue their work like other days, the Chief Minister informed.

Speaking on the daily wage labourers who have been affected the most due to the lockdown, Kejriwal said that the government has already taken several steps like giving 7.5 kg of rice or wheat to 72 lakh people free of cost. He also said, "Around 8.5 lakh people including senior citizens, widows and handicapped will get Rs 4,000 - 5,000 pension in their bank accounts by April 7."

"Lunch and dinner are being given at all 'rain baseras' and night shelters," he added. The total number of novel coronavirus cases in India rose to 433 on Monday, including seven deaths. A total of 24 patients have been cured and discharged. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 18 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Mar 24

Domestic flights will continue to operate as usual from Delhi airport: DGCA

One Punch Man Season 3 release possible in 2021, Storyline, spoilers & other details

More than 100 COVID-19 deaths in US in 24 hours: Johns Hopkins tracker

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Videos

Latest News

Italy coronavirus deaths rise by 602 in a day, lifting total death toll to 6,078

The death toll from an outbreak of coronavirus in Italy has grown by 602 to 6,078, the head of the Civil Protection Agency said on Monday, an 11 increase but the smallest rise in numerical terms since Thursday, suggesting a clear downward t...

Noida: Nearly 2,000 challans amid lockdown, top cop warns action against Sec 144 violators

Nearly 2,000 challans and penalties were issued on Monday against those violating Section 144 on the first day of the lockdown due to coronavirus in Gautam Buddh Nagar, police said and appealed to the residents to strictly adhere to the ord...

Chhetri chosen for FIFA campaign against COVID-19 along with likes of Messi

Talismanic Indian football captain Sunil Chhetri was on Monday picked among 28 past and present stars for world governing body FIFAs campaign to combat the COVID-19 pandemic. FIFA and the World Health Organization WHO have teamed up to comb...

Indusind Bank's long-term MD & CEO Sobti retires; Kathpalia to assume charge

Private sector lender IndusInd Bank on Monday said Sumant Kathpalia, who has been designated as managing director and chief executive, will take over the reins from veteran Romesh Sobti, who has retired after completing his mandated tenure....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020