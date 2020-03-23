50 pc of DTC fleet to be operational from tomorrow, says Kejriwal

As Delhi is under lockdown to prevent the spread of coronavirus, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said that 50 percent of DTC fleet will be operational from March 24. He also said that restriction on public movement will be tightened from Tuesday.

"I have been informed that many employees of hospitals, Delhi Jal Board, Electricity Board and other essential services department faced difficulty in reaching offices due to less number of DTC buses. From tomorrow, 50 per cent of DTC fleet will remain operational," said Kejriwal at a press conference. Asked on people found flouting the lockdown norms, he said, "I appeal to people to adhere to the norms of the lockdown in Delhi which has been imposed to contain the coronavirus outbreak."

"We will tighten the restriction on public movement from tomorrow. I request people to stay home," he added. However, the suppliers, manufacturers and buyers of the essential services like vegetables, medicine can continue their work like other days, the Chief Minister informed.

Speaking on the daily wage labourers who have been affected the most due to the lockdown, Kejriwal said that the government has already taken several steps like giving 7.5 kg of rice or wheat to 72 lakh people free of cost. He also said, "Around 8.5 lakh people including senior citizens, widows and handicapped will get Rs 4,000 - 5,000 pension in their bank accounts by April 7."

"Lunch and dinner are being given at all 'rain baseras' and night shelters," he added. The total number of novel coronavirus cases in India rose to 433 on Monday, including seven deaths. A total of 24 patients have been cured and discharged. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.