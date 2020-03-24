No new COVID-19 case in Delhi in last 24 hours: Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said that no new case of coronavirus has come to light in the national capital in the last 24 hours. "No new coronavirus case in Delhi in the last 24 hours. Five people have recovered after the treatment. But this is not the time to be happy. Now the biggest challenge is not to let the situation go out of control. For this, we all need your support," he said on Twitter.

In India, there are 446 active COVID-19 cases, while 36 have been cured, informed Health Ministry. So far, nine people have lost their lives to the disease. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.