No new COVID-19 case in Delhi in last 24 hours: Arvind Kejriwal
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said that no new case of coronavirus has come to light in the national capital in the last 24 hours.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said that no new case of coronavirus has come to light in the national capital in the last 24 hours. "No new coronavirus case in Delhi in the last 24 hours. Five people have recovered after the treatment. But this is not the time to be happy. Now the biggest challenge is not to let the situation go out of control. For this, we all need your support," he said on Twitter.
In India, there are 446 active COVID-19 cases, while 36 have been cured, informed Health Ministry. So far, nine people have lost their lives to the disease. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Arvind Kejriwal
- Delhi
- Health Ministry
- India
ALSO READ
Strict action against chemists who stock up sanitisers: Arvind Kejriwal
US ambassador meets Arvind Kejriwal
Cinema halls to remain shut in Delhi till March 31: CM Arvind Kejriwal
I challenge Union ministers to show whether they have birth certificates issued by govt agencies: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.
Cinema halls in Delhi to remain shut till March 31 due to coronavirus threat: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.