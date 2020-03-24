Restore constitutional rights of J-K citizens: Priyanka Gandhi Vadra after Omar Abdullah's release

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday welcomed the release of former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and called for the restoration of democratic rights of people in the region. "So happy to learn that Omar Abdullah's unconstitutional and undemocratic detention has been revoked at last. It is about time the union government restores democratic and constitutional rights to the people of Jammu and Kashmir as well," read the tweet.

The Central government issued orders revoking the detention of former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Tuesday. Abdullah was among the many political leaders who had been put under house arrest after the Central government revoked Article 370 of the Constitution that accorded special status to Jammu and Kashmir.

Omar Abdullah's father Farooq Abdullah was released from detention earlier this month, while PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti is still under detention. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

