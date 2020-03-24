Left Menu
Development News Edition

US newspapers urge China not to expel their journalists

  • PTI
  • |
  • Beijing
  • |
  • Updated: 24-03-2020 15:11 IST
  • |
  • Created: 24-03-2020 15:11 IST
US newspapers urge China not to expel their journalists

The publishers of three major American newspapers have written an open letter asking China to reverse its recent decision to expel many of their correspondents working in the country. The letter posted online Tuesday referred to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, saying the expulsions threaten access to information at a time when it is needed most. It was signed by the publishers of The New York Times, The Washington Post and The Wall Street Journal.

“This move — made in retaliation for recent expulsions by the United States government — is one that we would protest under any circumstances," they wrote. “But it is uniquely damaging and reckless as the world continues the struggle to control this disease, a struggle that will require the free flow of reliable news and information." China said last week that most Americans working for the three publications would have to surrender their press cards within 10 days. The move followed a Trump administration decision to limit the number of visas for Chinese working for China's major state media in the U.S. The US, in announcing the visa limit, cited increasingly harsh surveillance, harassment and intimidation of American and other foreign journalists working in China.

Chinese media including the official Xinhua News Agency and the international arm of state broadcaster CCTV are now restricted to a total of 100 visas. Collectively, they employed about 160 Chinese in the U.S., meaning about 60 would have to leave. The Chinese action applies to Americans whose credentials are due to expire by the end of the year. The Foreign Correspondents' Club of China said at least 13 journalists would be affected. They are effectively expelled because their visas are tied to their press cards.

“The media is collateral damage in a diplomatic dispute between the Chinese and U.S. governments, threatening to deprive the world of critical information at a perilous moment,” the letter from the newspaper publishers said. The coronavirus pandemic started in China and has spread to most of the rest of the world.

The publishers urged the Chinese government to reverse the expulsions and ease what they called a growing crackdown on independent news organizations in China..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Hantavirus: Infected person dies on bus in China; other passengers tested - report

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 18 synopsis revealed, What you can see on Mar 24

Hyun Bin and 'meat grilling' is not limited to CLOY BTS, reveals co-star

LHMC Students Union Conducts Survey about NEETPG Coaching

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Economic Emergency to derail fight against Coronavirus (COVID 19)

The economic emergency will be a disaster for the Indian economy and derail Indias fight against COVID 19. Central government should realize that the nation is still battling to come out from the damages caused by the sudden announcement of...

Challenges of fighting Coronavirus (COVID 19) in India

A section of media is applauding the government and congratulating the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for a successful Janata Curfew on March 22. We are not here to dispute the idea of Janata Curfew and overwhelming public participation. Its ...

Is India under-reporting coronavirus cases? What can be the repercussions?

A surge in local transmission due to lack of awareness would shift the outbreak to a new phase and drastic large-scale measures would be needed to contain it....

Vaccines, Medicines and Treatments for COVID 19: Rumors versus Reality

The scientists and doctors throughout the world are burning the midnight oil to discover a vaccine or credible treatment for the COVID 19 infected persons. Besides, the efforts are also being made to make it less contagious. Here we present...

Videos

Latest News

Fight against COVID-19: Satya Nadella's wife donates Rs 2

Anupama Venugopal Nadella, wife of Microsoft CEO Satya Nadealla, hasdonated Rs 2 crore to the Chief Minister Welfare Fund to be used to help the poor during the lockdown period. Telangana is currently under lockdown to contain the spread of...

No case of coronavirus reported in last 40 hours in Delhi: CM Arvind Kejriwal.

No case of coronavirus reported in last 40 hours in Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal....

IndusInd Bank stock tumbles over 7 pc

Shares of IndusInd Bank on Tuesday dropped over 7 per cent after Romesh Sobti retired as Managing Director CEO of the company. The scrip cracked 29.99 per cent to Rs 235.60 -- its 52-week low -- on the BSE during the day even after a posit...

WRAPUP 4-Olympics-To athletes' relief, Tokyo 2020 postponement decision due any day -sources

A decision on whether to postpone this years Tokyo Olympics for the first time in the Games modern history will come in days, sources said on Tuesday, as global clamor made a delay look inevitable because of the coronavirus crisis. The July...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020