Anupriya Patel donates Rs 25 lakh from MP fund for combatting COVID-19 in Mirzapur

As politicians cutting across party lines in Uttar Pradesh are extending their support to help in combatting COVID-19, Apna Dal lawmaker from Mirzapur, Anupriya Patel, has given Rs 25 lakh from her MP fund for masks and sanitisers in her constituency. In a letter written to Mirzapur district officer, Patel said, "As the government is taking measure steps to contain the spread of coronavirus, I give Rs 25 lakh from MP fund 2019-20 for masks, sanitisers, medicines and other essential commodities for Mirzapur."

The lockdown was imposed in a bid to contain the spread of coronavirus, which has taken more than 14,000 lives across the globe. As many as 96 First Information Reports (FIRs) were registered and more than 2,000 challans issued in Noida on Monday for violation of lockdown rules, police said.

The FIRs were registered against people for allegedly flouting Section 144 and not adhering to the orders of the state government for staying indoors.Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday stated that all borders adjoining Uttar Pradesh should be completely sealed. (ANI)

