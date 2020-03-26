Left Menu
Development News Edition

AIMIM member held for spreading misinformation on COVID-19 deaths in UP

Uttar Pradesh Police has arrested AIMIM District President Mansoor Alam for spreading misinformation on social media about deaths caused due to the COVID-19 outbreak.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh)
  • |
  • Updated: 26-03-2020 10:23 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-03-2020 10:23 IST
AIMIM member held for spreading misinformation on COVID-19 deaths in UP
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Uttar Pradesh Police has arrested AIMIM District President Mansoor Alam for spreading misinformation on social media about deaths caused due to the COVID-19 outbreak. The accused is a resident of Gajia in Jahagirabad area of Naini.

According to the police, Masood on social media shared that "the government is hiding facts. While the government figures show over 500 till now, 50,000 people have already died in the country due to Covid-19."The police took action against Masood after the post shared by him went viral on social media. An FIR has been registered against the accused and action is being taken accordingly.

According to Health Ministry, there are 606 cases of COVID-19 in the country, including 553 actives cases and 42 cured ones. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

BRIEF-Zambia's President Edgar Lungu Says Coronavirus Cases Rise To 12

Pakistan's coronavirus tally nears 1000; 7 dead

Gilead asks FDA to revoke orphan drug status for potential coronavirus drug

Banks launch special emergency loans for customers amid COVID-19 crisis

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. Geopolitics in the time pandemic is defining a new world order. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is ...

India on lockdown: Are home deliveries safe from coronavirus?

The companies in the industry have taken several steps to minimize the risk but the delivery agents are still out there all day and are on the frontline in terms of exposure and risk to the spread of COVID 19. ...

Geopolitics in the time of Pandemic: How COVID 19 is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is Who will lead the post-pandemic world...

COVID 19 Pandemic: Fake News Factory working overnight

Several vibrant cities of the world are facing lockdown and industries are shut. However, the fake news factory is working overnight. The infodemic on COVID 19 is equally dangerous. Here we make you aware of some of the fake news being circ...

Videos

Latest News

Markets deserted, circles marked for social distancing: Effects of lockdown visible in Lucknow streets

With almost deserted lanes in one of the busiest markets of the city and positions marked on the roads for social distancing outside shops selling essential edible items, people in Lucknow seem to have been implementing the new directives q...

Coronavirus cases rises to 649 in India, 13 dead

The total number of people who have been confirmed positive for COVID-19 in India has risen to 649 in India, including 593 active cases and 42 people who have been cured or discharged from hospitals, according to the recent update by the Un...

SpiceJet's special flight to take 142 Iran-returned Indians to quarantine facility in Jodhpur

SpiceJet said on Thursday that it will conduct a special flight on Sunday to take 142 Iran-returned Indians from Delhi to Jodhpur so that they can be taken to a government quarantine facility there. The special flight will be operated as pe...

You know what real pressure is: Williamson lauds healthcare workers battling COVID-19

Lauding his countrys doctors and health care workers battling the COVID-19 pandemic, New Zealand captain Kane Williamson on Thursday said these are the people who truly understand what it means to be under pressure -- a word so often thrown...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020