AIMIM member held for spreading misinformation on COVID-19 deaths in UP

Uttar Pradesh Police has arrested AIMIM District President Mansoor Alam for spreading misinformation on social media about deaths caused due to the COVID-19 outbreak. The accused is a resident of Gajia in Jahagirabad area of Naini.

According to the police, Masood on social media shared that "the government is hiding facts. While the government figures show over 500 till now, 50,000 people have already died in the country due to Covid-19."The police took action against Masood after the post shared by him went viral on social media. An FIR has been registered against the accused and action is being taken accordingly.

According to Health Ministry, there are 606 cases of COVID-19 in the country, including 553 actives cases and 42 cured ones. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.