Nancy Pelosi - 52nd House speaker of the United States turns 80 today

Nancy Pelosi who is currently serving as Speaker of the United States House of Representatives turned 80 today. She is the highest-ranking female elected official and the first woman in the history of the United States to hold this position. She was first elected in 2007 and served until 2011 after the Democratic Party lost control of the House of Representatives in the 2010 elections.

Pelosi was born to an Italian-American family on 26th March 1940 in Baltimore, Maryland. She was the only girl child of seven siblings and her father Thomas D'Alesandro Jr. was a Democratic Congressman who served as Mayor of Baltimore.

Graduated from Trinity College in Washington D.C, Pelosi holds a Bachelor's degree in Political Science. Since her father was into active politics, her political career also started at an early age by helping her father in his campaigns.

With more than five decades in active politics, she always worked on strengthening America's middle class and creating jobs. She had served as House Minority Leader, Leader of the House Democratic Caucus, House Minority Whip, Member of the U.S. House of Representatives from California and Chair of the California Democratic Party.

Pelosi was ranked 3rd last year in the Forbes list of world's 100 most powerful women. However, she has been listed in Forbes list numerous times and being ranked 11th and 26th in the year 2010 and 2014, respectively. Apart from this, in 2006 she was named Barbara Walters's Most Fascinating Person of the year and in 2013, she was inducted into the National Women's Hall of the Fame. Dev

