COVID-19: Meghalaya CM urges people to maintain social distancing

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma has urged the people of Meghalaya to cooperate with the administration and adhere to the Centre's directive to tackle coronavirus. "Our markets around #WestGaroHills district practising #SocialDistancing. We appeal to our citizens to cooperate with the Administration and adhere to the Govt directives," the CMO tweeted and shared pictures of people practising social distancing in the markets around the West Garo Hills.

Expressing thanks towards the administration and Meghalaya Police, the tweet added: "Thanks to the District Administration and @MeghalayaPolice for their efforts to ensure everyone's safety." In his address to the nation on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a 21-day lockdown in the country beginning Tuesday midnight to deal with the spread of coronavirus, saying that "social distancing" is the only option to deal with the disease, which spreads rapidly.

The number of coronavirus cases in the country now stands at 649 according to the Union health ministry update on Thursday morning. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.