Actor-politician Pawan Kalyan donates Rs One Cr for Covid-19

Telugu film star and Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan on Thursday announced a donation of Rs one crore to the Prime Minister's Relief Fund for Covid-19 relief measures. He also announced another Rs 50 lakh each to the CM Relief Fund of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, the party said in a release.

Jana Sena is an ally of the Bharatiya Janata Party in AP and Telangana. Telugu Desam Party president N Chandrababu Naidu also announced a donation of Rs 10 lakh to the CMRF.

TDP Rajya Sabha member Kanakamedala Ravindra Kumar decided to spend Rs one crore from his MPLADS on Covid-19 relief measures in Krishna district. Srikakulam MP K Rammohan Naidu allotted Rs 70 lakh from his MPLADS to his native district.

The MPs wrote letters to the respective district Collectors in this regard. YSR Congress MP from Machilipatnam V Balashowry decided to allot Rs 4 crore from his MPLADS funds to the CMRF.

The AP Non-Gazetted Officers' Association, AP Secretariat Association and APSRTC Employees Union have donated a day's salary towards Covid-19 relief measures. The employees' leaders Bopparaju Venkateswarlu, Chandrasekhar Reddy and Venkatram Reddy handed over a letter in this regard to Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy on Thursday.

Actor Ramcharan Tej announced a total donation of Rs 70 lakh to the PMRF and CMRF of Andhra and Telangana..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.