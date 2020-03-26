NCP legislators to donate salary for coronavirus relief

NCP president Sharad Pawar on Thursday said that MPs and state legislators of his party would donate one month's salary for the government's relief measures amid the coronavirus pandemic. He also lauded industrialist Rahul Bajaj for committing Rs 100 crore for the fight against COVID-19.

In a statement, Pawar said the Centre and the Maharashtra government are working hard to stopthe coronavirus. "Due to the lockdown, the poor have been rendered jobless. Agriculture and industry are also facing distress," the former Union minister said.

Members of Parliament of the NCP would donate their month's salary to Prime Minister's relief fund while Members of Legislative Assembly and Legislative Council will donate salaries to the Chief Minister's relief fund in Maharashtra, he said. Pawar also praised Rahul Bajaj who has pledged Rs 100 crore for the fight against COVID 19.

"Grateful to my friend Rahul Bajaj as always taking the values and legacy of the very generous Bajaj family tradition for the nation," he tweeted. Interestingly, Pawar also sought to dispel a social media myth about preventive cure for coronavirus.

"There is no evidence that eating garlic has protected people from new coronavirus," he said in a tweet..

