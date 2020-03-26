Left Menu
Marking road with brick, Mamata demonstrates how to maintain social distance

  • PTI
  • Chennai
  • Updated: 26-03-2020 22:33 IST
Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visited several markets in Kolkata on Thursday amid the national lockdown and interacted with the people, as she picked up a brick and marked circles on the road, demonstrating how to maintain social distance while buying vegetables. Banerjee visited Posta Market, Janbazar and Taltala Bazar in central Kolkata, besides the Gariahat Market in the southern part of the city around 5 pm.

During her visit to Janbazar, the chief minister picked up a brick and drew a few circles on the road near some vegetable vendors, demonstrating how people should maintain social distance when buying daily needs. As a crowd gathered to see her, Banerjee reproved them, asking to maintain some gap amodng each other. She asked the Gariahat market committee to ensure that people follow the guidelines issued by the health department.

Banerjee asked the people to regularly use hand sanitiser and gloves while buying and selling goods. The chief minister said the Posta Market, the largest wholesale market in the state, would be open till 5 pm everyday to enable buyers to get their essentials. She asked officials to make arrangements for migrant labourers in Posta at guest houses in the nearby Burrabazar area.

She asked Kolkata Police Commissioner Anuj Sharman, who was accompanying her, to ensure common people do not face undue harassment when they go out to buy essential items, while ensuring there is no crowding. PTI SUS SOM HMB.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

