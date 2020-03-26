Left Menu
Development News Edition

Maha Governor donates one month salary for COVID-19 patients

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 26-03-2020 23:27 IST
  • |
  • Created: 26-03-2020 23:27 IST
Maha Governor donates one month salary for COVID-19 patients

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Thursday announced donating his one months salary for the assistance of people affected by the coronavirus in the state. The Governor declared that the amount will be sent to the Chief Ministers Relief Fund (CMRF), according to a press release issued by Raj Bhavan here.

It said all officers and staff of Raj Bhavan will be donating their one day salary to the CMRF for the same purpose. In response to the 21-day lockdown announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to stem the spread of coronavirus, Koshyari has cancelled all his public meetings and engagements tillApril 14.

The Governor will not be meeting his daily visitors during this period. Koshyari will, however, meet visitors and officials in discharge of his important official responsibilities, Raj Bhavan added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

This Is Us Season 4 finale: How are Kevin's twins so much younger than Jack Junior?

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

Mia Khalifa didn't take shower for 2 days, know more on her recent activities

Over 500 Germans stranded in India flown back

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ebola to COVID 19: Did Geopolitics prevail over Professionalism in WHO

World Health Organization WHO is perceived as one of the most professional bodies of the United Nations. However, the role of WHO has come under question in handling outbreak two deadly diseases Ebola Viral Disease EVD and novel Coronaviru...

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. Geopolitics in the time pandemic is defining a new world order. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is ...

India on lockdown: Are home deliveries safe from coronavirus?

The companies in the industry have taken several steps to minimize the risk but the delivery agents are still out there all day and are on the frontline in terms of exposure and risk to the spread of COVID 19. ...

Geopolitics in the time of Pandemic: How COVID 19 is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is Who will lead the post-pandemic world...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. Navy to test all sailors on aircraft carrier in Pacific as coronavirus cases rises

All 5,000 personnel aboard the aircraft carrier Theodore Roosevelt will be tested for the coronavirus after the number of confirmed cases on the ship increased to about two dozen, U.S. Navy officials said on Thursday.This is the latest exam...

Italy rejects EU's draft on economic coronavirus response

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said on Thursday he rejected draft proposals prepared by sherpas at a summit of European Union leaders intended to tackle the economic crisis caused by a coronavirus outbreak. Italy does not accept the ...

C'garh Budget passed without discussion

The state budget for financial year 2020-21 was passed in the Chhattigarh Assembly on Thursday without any discussion in view of the coronavirus outbreak. Speaker Charan Das Mahant adjourned the budget session of the assembly sine die after...

World powers vow united front on virus as death toll mounts

World leaders on Thursday promised 5 trillion to stave off global economic collapse from the coronavirus pandemic that has killed 21,000 people and shut down huge swathes of the globe. From New York to Paris to New Delhi life has ground to ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020