Maha Governor donates one month salary for COVID-19 patients

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari on Thursday announced donating his one months salary for the assistance of people affected by the coronavirus in the state. The Governor declared that the amount will be sent to the Chief Ministers Relief Fund (CMRF), according to a press release issued by Raj Bhavan here.

It said all officers and staff of Raj Bhavan will be donating their one day salary to the CMRF for the same purpose. In response to the 21-day lockdown announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to stem the spread of coronavirus, Koshyari has cancelled all his public meetings and engagements tillApril 14.

The Governor will not be meeting his daily visitors during this period. Koshyari will, however, meet visitors and officials in discharge of his important official responsibilities, Raj Bhavan added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

