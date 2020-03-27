Left Menu
Development News Edition

Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav visits vegetable market in Hyderabad

Minister of Animal Husbandary, Fisheries and Cinematography, Talasani Srinivas Yadav along with local MLA Maganti Gopinath on Thursday visited the vegetable market in Jubilee Hills constituency of Hyderabad amid nationwide lockdown.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Hyderabad (Telangana)
  • |
  • Updated: 27-03-2020 07:28 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-03-2020 07:28 IST
Minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav visits vegetable market in Hyderabad
Visual from the vegetable market in Hyderbad.. Image Credit: ANI

Minister of Animal Husbandary, Fisheries and Cinematography, Talasani Srinivas Yadav along with local MLA Maganti Gopinath on Thursday visited the vegetable market in Jubilee Hills constituency of Hyderabad amid nationwide lockdown. The minister warned of strict action against those who sell vegetables at higher rates. He urged the people to stay in the house and co-operate the allowance of one member of a family to move out for essential commodities and not more than one.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced a 21-day lockdown in the entire country to deal with the spread of coronavirus, saying that "social distancing" is the only option to deal with the disease, which spreads rapidly. In a televised address to the nation, Prime Minister Modi said that it is vital to break the chain of the disease and experts have said that at least 21 days are needed for it. (ANI)

TRENDING

This Is Us Season 4 finale: How are Kevin's twins so much younger than Jack Junior?

Mia Khalifa didn't take shower for 2 days, know more on her recent activities

Song Hye-Kyo’s ex-hubby Song Joong-Ki returns to S Korea, actor under self-quarantine

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ebola to COVID 19: Did Geopolitics prevail over Professionalism in WHO

World Health Organization WHO is perceived as one of the most professional bodies of the United Nations. However, the role of WHO has come under question in handling outbreak two deadly diseases Ebola Viral Disease EVD and novel Coronaviru...

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. Geopolitics in the time pandemic is defining a new world order. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is ...

India on lockdown: Are home deliveries safe from coronavirus?

The companies in the industry have taken several steps to minimize the risk but the delivery agents are still out there all day and are on the frontline in terms of exposure and risk to the spread of COVID 19. ...

Geopolitics in the time of Pandemic: How COVID 19 is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is Who will lead the post-pandemic world...

Videos

Latest News

Trump says he will not cancel August Republican Convention

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Thursday that he would not cancel the Republican National Convention in August in Charlotte, North Carolina, because of the coronavirus.In an interview on Fox News, Trump said he believed the country will...

'Ramzes,' 'MiLAN' to stand in for NiP

Offlaner Roman Ramzes Kushnarev and support Milan MiLAN Kozomara are joining Ninjas in Pyjamas Dota 2 roster on a temporary basis. The team tweeted Thursday, Due to the current situation, well be using 2 standins for the upcoming games in D...

Soccer-Players in Brazil told to take three-week holiday

Footballers in Brazil were told to take a three-week paid holiday due to the coronavirus pandemic on Thursday, with professional clubs asking them to return on April 20.All four divisions in Brazils national championships are due to start i...

FACTBOX-Coronavirus cases reported at 13 of Amazon's U.S. warehouses

Amazon.com Inc is at the front line of responding to outbreaks of the novel coronavirus in the United States, delivering essential goods while about half the population faces government stay-at-home orders. However, news reports that a hand...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020