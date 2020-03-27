PM Modi extends condolences on passing away of Chief of Brahma Kumaris

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has expressed condolences on the passing away of Rajyogini Dadi Janki Ji, the Chief of Brahma Kumaris.

"Rajyogini Dadi Janki Ji, Chief of the Brahma Kumaris, served the society with diligence. She toiled to bring a positive difference in the lives of others. Her efforts towards empowering women were noteworthy. My thoughts are with her countless followers in this sad hour. Om Shanti.", the Prime Minister said.

(With Inputs from PIB)

