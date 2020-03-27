Yogi Adityanath announces relief measures for UP farmers during lockdown

In a big relief to farmers in Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday announced that both wholesale and retail shops selling fertilisers and seeds will be allowed to remain open during the 21-day lockdown. Acting on the Chief Minister's orders the Uttar Pradesh administration has issued directions in this regard to the Divisional Commissioners, District Magistrates, and police officials.

The farmers and workforce involved in harvesting the crops have been granted exemption from the lockdown restrictions and further to ensure the availability of fertilisers and seeds, the companies involved in manufacturing them and their labourers, along with the vehicles to be used have also been exempted. Earlier, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday announced a relief package for the poor and migrant workers amid the lockdown to mitigate the impact of coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Sitharaman had also announced that the Centre will front-load advance installment of Rs 2,000 each to farmers under the PM-KISAN Yojana, which according to her would benefit over 8.7 crore farmers. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday announced a 21-day lockdown in the entire country to deal with the spread of coronavirus, saying that "social distancing" is the only option to deal with the disease, which spreads rapidly.

In a televised address to the nation, Prime Minister Modi said that it is vital to break the chain of the disease and experts have said that at least 21 days are needed for it. (ANI)

