Top BJP leaders condole demise of Brahmakumaris chief Dadi Janki

Top BJP leaders on Friday condoled the demise of Dadi Janki, the head of spiritual organisation Brahmakumaris, with BJP president J P Nadda and Home Minister Amit Shah saying that she dedicated her life to serving humanity. Veteran BJP leader L K Advani expressed his deep pain and said she was a highly admired and respected spiritual leader who for many years steered the Brahmakumari movement very effectively towards women empowerment, welfare of humanity and world peace.

Shah said she epitomised humanity, simplicity and compassion and dedicated every moment of her life to serving the mankind. Nadda said Dadi Janki, who was 104 years of age, steered the society toward positivity all her life.

Advani recalled his long association with her and said her divine presence was always overwhelming for him. "Dadi Janki's lifelong selfless service to society will continue to inspire and guide us for years to come. She served society with diligence. She toiled to bring a positive difference in the lives of others. Her efforts towards empowering women were noteworthy," he said. Dadi Janki passed away at the age of 104 after prolonged illness. She breathed her last at 2 am on Friday at a hospital in Mount Abu in Rajasthan. She was suffering from respiratory and stomach-related problems for the last two months.

